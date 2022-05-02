Pune: Despite having scored a mammoth 202 for two, Chennai Super Kings found themselves in a spot of bother against Sunrisers Hyderabad at Pune on Sunday. With Hyderabad needing 38 off the final over it seemed the game was in the pocket for the team in yellow, but Nicholas Pooran had other plans and some wayward bowling from Mukesh Choudhary helped.

While he did go for a six and a four on the first two balls which did not irk Dhoni, the moment he drifted down the legs side, even captain cool decided to have a word with the bowler telling him to not to bowl anything fancy and keep it stump to stump. It worked as CSK won the match by 13 runs to keep their playoffs hopes alive.

“MS Dhoni didn’t tell me anything special about that over, he just told me to bowl stump to stump and not try anything fancy,” Choudhary, who picked up four wickets for 46 runs, revealed after the match.