No one would want to be <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-mi-skipper-rohit-sharma-joins-virat-kohli-kieron-pollard-in-this-elite-club-after-his-innings-against-pbks-5336795/"><strong>Mumbai Indians</strong></a> right now. It is not easy being the most successful team in any competition and then finding yourself <strong>scraping the <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-points-table-after-mi-vs-pbks-match-23-rajasthan-royals-rr-maintain-top-spot-jos-buttler-has-orange-cap-yuzvendra-chahal-with-purple-cap-5336731/">bottom of the barrel</a></strong>, desperately looking for scraps of sustenance as the <strong>clock ticks down</strong>. Even a week ago, it looked like <strong>this was just a glitch</strong>, one of the notorious "<strong><em>slow starts</em></strong>" that seem to afflict MI almost every <a href="https://www.india.com/ipl/"><strong>Indian Premier League</strong></a> season. But as things begin to get closer to the days of reckoning, Mumbai Indians are still struggling to find answers, and <strong>the questionnaire gets progressively more daunting with <a href="https://www.india.com/ipl/schedule/">every match</a></strong> they play. <p></p> <p></p>The pattern essentially seems that MI cannot find the bowling combination that would deliver. They were always overly dependent on <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-dale-steyns-epic-reply-to-fans-jasprit-bumrah-better-than-you-tweet-goes-viral-5335690/"><strong>Jasprit Bumrah to deliver</strong></a>, match after match, and it seems that it was <strong>taken for granted</strong> that the rest would simply fall into place. <p></p> <p></p>But the fast-bowling shelves have been drawn and stretched to the limits and <strong>one spinner seems to be all that MI can muster</strong>, and he too isn't the best in the business. <p></p> <p></p>Five matches lost, three while defending totals, says enough about the bowling predicament. <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://www.india.com/ipl/points-table/"><strong>IPL LATEST POINTS TABLE: CHECK MUMBAI INDIANS STANDINGS CLICK HERE</strong></a> <p></p> <p></p>Take the case of the match with <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/punjab-kings-pbks-full-squad-live-updates-ipl-2022-auction-complete-list-of-players-bought-remaining-purse-5234568/"><strong>Punjab Kings</strong></a> on Wednesday. The opening bowlers were clattered to all parts by <strong>Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan</strong> and, a good spell from <strong>Bumrah</strong> notwithstanding, even a loss of a couple of quick wickets wasn't enough to restrict <strong>PBKS</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>Same has been the case in almost all the matches. The least the MI bowlers had to defend was <strong>151 against <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/royal-challengers-bangalore-rcb-full-squad-live-updates-ipl-2022-auction-complete-list-of-players-bought-remaining-purse-5234615/">Royal Challengers Bangalore</a></strong>, and they didn't get close. <p></p> <p></p>Twice, the bowling has given away over <strong>190 runs.</strong> <p></p> <p></p>When the <a href="https://www.india.com/sports/mumbai-indians-mi-full-squad-live-updates-ipl-2022-auction-complete-list-of-players-bought-remaining-purse-5235026/"><strong>IPL auction</strong></a> took place, there was certainty that MI would be looking for replacements for two crucial bowlers <strong>left-arm seamer Trent Boult and leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.</strong> They haven't found any. Three left-armers <strong>Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills and Jaydev Unadkat</strong> have already been deployed with little impact, while <strong>Murugan Ashwin</strong>, the wrist-spinner in the fray, hasn't been all that convincing. <p></p> <p></p><a href="https://www.india.com/sports/ipl-2022-mi-skipper-rohit-sharma-fined-24-lakh-for-maintaining-slow-over-rate-against-pbks-vs-mi-5336898/"><strong>Skipper Rohit Sharma</strong></a> is left to fight with <strong>the weapons</strong> he has been given, and few of them are <strong>sharp enough</strong>. <p></p> <p></p>Even the batting has its issues. The feared line-up has a best of <strong>177/5 off 20 overs</strong> and scores of <strong>161 and 151</strong> in the two other matches they have batted first. Also, when it came to chasing <strong>190-plus</strong>, they didn't even get close. The score of <strong>186/9 against PBKS</strong> is their best batting effort so far. <p></p> <p></p>The heads in hands and depressed outlook is becoming <strong>quite an epidemic in the MI camp</strong>, irrespective of the <strong>pep talk</strong> from the owners and the coaching staff. One wonders if the superstar team will recover or not. As of now, the <strong>picture is bleak indeed</strong>.