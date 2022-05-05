<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Delhi Capitals' Chetan Sakariya celebrated like Goku of Dragon Ball Z when he cleaned up Australia white-ball skipper Aaron Finch with a reaper of delivery in DC's 4-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders, last Thursday. <p></p> <p></p>Everybody thought he did the Goku celebration as he might be a big fan of the anime character or maybe a fan of Barcelona forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also did a similar celebration after scoring against Real Madrid. But there was a special reason to it as he paid a perfect tribute to his father. <p></p> <p></p>"My celebration style this season was very important as I was sitting on the sidelines for a very long. I always wanted to do well for the team. Before the game, I was overthinking a bit as I was not able to sleep. Then I thought about how I wanted to fulfill the dream of my father to rattle the stumps of a good international player. I knew how I will celebrate if I ended bowing the batter out. I celebrated in the style of a cartoon character from Dragon Ball Z and by placing two fingers on your forehead, you can teleport and that was my way of paying an ode to my father,'' he told to <em>NDTV. </em> <p></p> <p></p>Aaron Finch's wicket is so far the lone scalp for the 24-year old in the ongoing season. In the match against KKR he went for 17 runs in his 3 overs of his spell with an economy of 5.67. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi Capitals face Sunrisers Hyderabad tonight at Brabourne Stadium.