Ahmedabad: Indian Premier League matches not only means thrilling cricket encounters but it also gives the fans innumerable moments to cherish be it on and off the field. There is one off-field moment that caught the attention of the cameramen during Royal Challengers Bangalore’s encounter against Rajasthan Royals at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

The picture has been doing the rounds on social media, where an RCB fan girl is seen holding a placard with a hilarious note. ‘Not Getting Married Till RCB Wins IPL Trophy’, read the girl’s placard.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna came back strongly from the hammering he received in the last game to help Rajasthan Royals restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 157 for eight.

Rajat Patidar extended his stellar run in the IPL with a 42-ball 58 but his effort was the lone bright spot of the RCB innings as the other batters struggled on a pitch that offered extra bounce to the pacers.

Royals gained the upper hand by taking five wickets in the last five overs that went for only 34 runs.

After smashing a sensational hundred in the Eliminator, Patidar played with supreme confidence after high-profile openers Virat Kohli (7) and Faf fu Plessis (25) failed to come up with impactful knocks.

Rajasthan Royals pace duo of Trent Boult (1/28) and Krishna (3/22) were impressive throughout the innings.

While Boult got his inswingers going in the powerplay, Krishna, who had a horror night against Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 1, got the ball to rise sharply from good length.