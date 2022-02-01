New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir, who has seen the rise of KL Rahul from close quarters, reckons that the biggest burden for the Lucknow Super Giants’ captain is not going to be the price tag, but to perform. Gambhir said it is the responsibility of the management to keep him in a good headspace. Gambhir also wants the players of the Super Giants to play for Lucknow and not think of making the Indian team.

“It is for the support staff to make him feel free. The biggest burden will not be the price tag but the pressure to perform. We want players who are honest, want to play for the franchise and who do not think of playing for India in those two months. Playing for India is a by-product. We want performances for Lucknow,” said Gambhir as quoted by NDTV.