Mumbai: A lot was expected of Varun Chakravrthy and that was the sole reason why he was retained by Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2022. Unfortunately, Chakravarthy has not been at his best up until now in the campaign. Ex-India player Parthiv Patel reckoned questions would be raised after the mystery spinner conceded 45 runs in three overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the Brabourne stadium.

“KKR’s bowling is a form of concern now. Till now they were relying on Umesh Yadav’s early wickets but their death bowling has always been an issue. There might also be a question on Varun Chakravarthy, he is their retained player. They will have to find a bowling option somehow. Narine is their only consistent bowler, who is bowling with an economy of under six,” Patel said on Cricbuzz.