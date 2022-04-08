TATA IPL 2022 – Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Lions Match Prediction

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai: Check all the latest updates of the match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Gujarat Titans (GT) to be played at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 8 2022. With Jonny Bairstow back in the side and available for selection for PBKS, the Mayank Agarwal-led side might have a selection headache but is always a good problem to have. With scores of 43 (22), 31 (9) and 9 (5) in the first three matches that Bhanuka Rajapaksa has played, he has left a mark and in all likelihood might tempt Punjab to leave out Bairstow for this match. Having won two out of their three matches, Punjab would look to carry on their winning form after beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) convincingly in the last game.

Gujarat Titans led by Hardik Pandya have won both their matches in the IPL 2022 and remain the only side so far in the tournament to have an all-win record. With the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan in the team, they have the bowling to trouble most teams in the season, let alone Punjab. Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock the other day and along with Pandya, David Miller and Rahul Tewatia — they certainly look like a very strong unit.

Pitch Report: The dew which has been a major factor this season have forced the captains to win the toss and field first. However, dew wasn’t much of an issue at all in the last game where Punjab had succesfully defenced 180 against CSK. Contrary to that the CSK unit failed to defend 210 in the same venue when dew became a major factor. Expect batting friendly conditions with little help for the bowlers but the previous results might put both the captains in a state of dilemma in terms of what to do after winning the toss.

Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans, 16th Match Probable XI :

Punjab Kings (PBKS) Punjab: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Gujarat: Matthew Wade, Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar/Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami.

Top Fantays Picks PBKS: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Vaibhav Arora

Top Fantays Picks GT: Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson

WIN PREDICTION: Coming off a big win against CSK and keeping in mind the batting depth that Punjab possesses, they will certainly fancy their chances against Gujarat and would look to break their unbeaten run in the IPL 2022 season.

Betting ODDs: In Favour of Punjab

PBKS vs GT IPL 2022 FULL SQUAD:

Gujarat Titans: Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa