Kolkata: The temperatures will raise when Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. While it is expected to be a mouthwatering contest, experts have already started taking sides. Former RCB captain Daniel Vettori reckons Rajasthan Royals would have the edge over the table-toppers and that is because of Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Ashwin.

Vettori said on ESPNCricinfo: “I think they (both bowling attacks) are pretty well balanced. I love the Ashwin-Chahal combination. I think that gives Rajasthan something pretty special through the middle. So I think Rajasthan are just in front because of those two and Trent Boult. And that’s nothing to take away from the Gujarat bowling line-up. But I think Rajasthan just has the edge.”