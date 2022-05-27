Ahmedabad: Now that Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it this far, plaudits are hailing skipper Faf du Plessis. As RCB get ready to take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, ex-CSK star Shane Watson has opined. As per Watson, Faf has been among the very few players who have got the best out of Kohli. Hailing it as a ‘tactically brilliant decision’, Watson hailed RCB for making Faf the captain.

“If even the tournament started, RCB were one of my favourites because of how well they did in the auction and how well-balanced their squad is. Faf du Plessis was a great buy for them. Because knowing that Virat was going to step down, Faf was probably was one of the only few players I think would do a brilliant job by getting the best out of Virat as not the captain and steer the franchise into right direction. It was tactically a brilliant decision. He is great guy and very good leader,” he said on ‘The Grade Cricketer.’