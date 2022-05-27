<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> Now that Royal Challengers Bangalore have made it this far, plaudits are hailing skipper Faf du Plessis. As RCB get ready to take on Rajasthan Royals on Friday in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday, ex-CSK star Shane Watson has opined. As per Watson, Faf has been among the very few players who have got the best out of Kohli. Hailing it as a 'tactically brilliant decision', Watson hailed RCB for making Faf the captain. <p></p> <p></p>"If even the tournament started, RCB were one of my favourites because of how well they did in the auction and how well-balanced their squad is. Faf du Plessis was a great buy for them. Because knowing that Virat was going to step down, Faf was probably was one of the only few players I think would do a brilliant job by getting the best out of Virat as not the captain and steer the franchise into right direction. It was tactically a brilliant decision. He is great guy and very good leader," he said on 'The Grade Cricketer.' <p></p><div class="adHeight313"> <p></p><div id="adslot2" class="storyAd ht-dfp-ad" data-google-query-id="COOHr-7x_vcCFR6WZgIdmkYMIQ"></div> <p></p></div>