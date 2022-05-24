Kolkata: All eyes would be on the skies when Gujarat Titans take on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. After all the action in Maharashtra, it would be a new pitch and conditions and the focus would be on that.

With predictions of rain looming large, the pitch curators at the venue are taking precautionary measures. The pitch curator of Eden explained he is used stones on the cover to keep them in place during a Nor’wester on Saturday.

“As dark clouds gathered, we covered the pitch and outfield and put large stone chunks on the cover, heavy enough to withstand the gust. It did the trick,” Sujan Mukherjee told The Indian Express.