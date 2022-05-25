Kolkata: It was not a good day in the office for Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in Qualifier 1. Rajasthan lost to Gujarat by seven wickets to miss out on booking a direct entry to the final. Following the loss, Samson complained about the wicket being a little sticky and the swing it was offering in the powerplays. Samson also reckoned that Rajasthan put up a good score and credited Gujarat for chasing it down.

“Felt good to put up that kind of total as I felt the wicket was a bit sticky and there was lot of swing in the powerplay. I think we managed to put in a good score, but I think they played really well to chase the score down,” Samson said at the post-match presentation.