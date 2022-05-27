Ahmedabad: The stage is set for Qualifier 2 where Bangalore lock horns with Rajasthan in Ahmedabad on Thursday in what is expected to be a mouthwatering clash. While there will be a lot of match-ups teams would look at while strategising, former India opener Virender Sehwag picked the players to watch out for and gave his reason as well. As per Sehwag, Padikkal would be the one to watch out for as he has the experience of playing Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj in the RCB nets.

“Devdutt Padikkal is the player to watch out for. He has played against this bowling attack for around 2-3 years in the nets,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also went on to say that he reckons the advantage is with RCB heading into the big game. He added: “The way RCB played, the advantage is definitely with them for Qualifier 2. There is no doubt about it. But they will have to play in a similar fashion.”

He further added: “RCB have the advantage because they head into the contest on the back of a win, while RR lost. RCB have momentum with them, RR do not.”