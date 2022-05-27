Ahmedabad: The stage is set at Ahmedabad where Rajasthan lock horns with Bangalore in Qualifier 2. While predictions are being made as to who will win the match and set up a date with Gujarat Titans, ex-India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has opined on the upcoming match.

As per Manjrekar, he feels Bangalore have a better chance of winning the game. Manjrekar reckons Bangalore has a few players who have the temperament for big matches and that could make all the difference.

Manjrekar said on ESPNCricinfo: “RR have gotten used to winning matches despite losing the tosses. But RCB have players, have the temperament that is needed for big matches. While RR lost their game against GT, they didn’t lose it by a big margin. But looking at the two sides, I feel Bangalore will be the favourites to win the game.”