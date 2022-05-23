Kolkata: With the IPL caravan now moving to Kolkata for the playoffs, it would be interesting as weather and the rain gods may play a part. There are forecasts of rain in the early part of the week and that could be worrying for players and fans.

All the four teams are expected to be in the city by the afternoon. A eliminator and a qualifier would be played here before the two teams head to Ahmedabad for the last two games.

So, what happens in case of a rain washout?

The chances of rain is there in Kolkata and taking that into consideration, there will be a Super Over to decide the winner of the game. Also, an allowance of an extra two hours over the stipulated 200 minutes of match time has been added to the playing conditions. This means that the Eliminator and the two Qualifiers can start as late as 9:40 PM IST, whereas the final can start at 10:10 PM IST.

The strategic timeouts will remain as it is and only the mid-innings break would be shorter – this is in case of a delayed start.