Kolkata: Hailed as one of the most promising young players in the country, Riyan Parag’s attitude at the Eden Gardens during Qualifier 1 on Tuesday drew reactions. He was spotted yelling at Devdutt Padikkal for not backing up and then he showed his disgust towards Ravichandran Ashwin after a mix-up in the final over.

While most slammed Parag’s attitude, Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have liked it. The MI star was asked by fans to take down his tweet as well.

Suryakumar took to Twitter and wrote: “Amazing attitude on the field.”

Amazing attitude on the field 😍#riyanparag #RRvGT Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) May 24, 2022

Surya’s reaction did not go down well with fans, who reacted.