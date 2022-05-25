<strong>Kolkata:</strong> Hailed as one of the most promising young players in the country, Riyan Parag's attitude at the Eden Gardens during Qualifier 1 on Tuesday drew reactions. He was spotted yelling at Devdutt Padikkal for not backing up and then he showed his disgust towards Ravichandran Ashwin after a mix-up in the final over. <p></p> <p></p>While most slammed Parag's attitude, Mumbai Indians star Suryakumar Yadav seemed to have liked it. The MI star was asked by fans to take down his tweet as well. <p></p> <p></p>Suryakumar took to Twitter and wrote: "Amazing attitude on the field." <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Amazing attitude on the field &#x1f60d;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/riyanparag?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#riyanparag</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvGT?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvGT</a></p> <p></p> Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) <a href="https://twitter.com/surya_14kumar/status/1529154708161540096?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Surya's reaction did not go down well with fans, who reacted. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Showing aggression to senior players is amazing attitude?? Common Surya we expect better views from you &#x1f918;</p> <p></p> Aadil Nalband (@NalbandAadil) <a href="https://twitter.com/NalbandAadil/status/1529172288490586112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 24, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p>