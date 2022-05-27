Ahmedabad: Virat Kohli may not be leading Royal Challengers Bangalore, yet the focus would be on him when RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi stadium on Friday for Qualifier 2. With a ticket to finale at stake, there is all to play for. While prediction are being made, Australia’s premier batter Marnus Labuschagne passed his verdict during a Twitter poll.

Labuschagne’s Twitter poll was about “Who wins the IPL from here? #IPL2022”. And when asked by a fan on who does he support, Labuschagne backed RCB to emerge as the winner this season. He also predicted that Kohli would go big.