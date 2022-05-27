Ahmedabad: It has been a tournament dominated by wrist-spinners and things will not be different when Bangalore meet Rajasthan on Friday at the Motera in Qualifier 2. Both sides have quality spinners who have been in form and hence eyes and hopes would be on them to shine. While Rajasthan can boast of Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal, Bangalore have Wanindu Hararanga.

Ex-India opener Aakash Chopra has predicted that the two combined would take more than three wickets as the ground is big.

He said on his YouTube channel: “Chahal and Hasaranga will together take more than 3 wickets. It is a big ground in Ahmedabad, there are chances of getting wickets here with leg spin, there is a possibility.”