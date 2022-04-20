Mumbai: In the run-up to their match against Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals didn’t get adequate practice. They had to spend time in hotel rooms, put through rounds of testing, saw a change of venues and six members of their camp, including Mitchell Marsh and then Tim Seifert testing positive for Covid-19 on the morning of the match, bringing a cloud of uncertainty over them taking the field for a crucial game.

In spite of all the off-field troubles, Delhi set aside feelings of confusion as well as nervousness to put up a sterling all-round performance, save for some fielding fumbles, to thrash Punjab Kings by nine wickets at the Brabourne Stadium on Wednesday. For everything that went wrong for them off-field, every single thing, right from the toss to scoring the winning run worked in Delhi’s favour.

After the bowlers put up an impressive show to bowl out Punjab for just 115, David Warner and Prithvi Shaw’s fourth consecutive fifty-plus stand, leading to an opening partnership of 83, made short work of the chase, completed with 57 balls to spare. Punjab would rue their aggressive batting approach causing them to self-implode spectacularly to register the lowest score of IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans (GT) have maintained their top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler, has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. He has scored a total of 375 runs in 6 matches. KL Rahul has replaced KKR captain Shreyas Iyer for the second position with 265 runs in 7 matches. RCB captain Faf du Plessis occupies the third position with a total of 250 runs in 7 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets. Kuldeep Yadav, with his 2 wickets in today’s match has occupied the second position with 13 wickets in 6 matches. T. Natarajan occupies third spot with 12 wickets in 6 matches.

Inputs from IANS