Mumbai: Dinesh Karthik batted with authority in his unbeaten 34-ball 66 before the bowlers staged a fine comeback as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League here on Saturday. Karthik blazed away after Glenn Maxwell hit seven fours and two sixes in his 55 off 34 deliveries to take RCB to 189 for five.

In reply, the Capitals could only manage 173 for seven despite David Warner’s sensational 38-ball 66. It was RCB’s fourth win in six games and they are now third on the points table while Delhi slumped to their third loss in five outings.

Delhi’s hopes were pinned on the big-hitting Pant (34), who did hit some lusty blows, but his whirlwind innings was brought to an end by a one-handed blinder from Virat Kohli. Shardul and Axar Patel managed to play some big shots but the RCB bowlers had other plans as DC fell short.

Gujarat Titans have maintained their top position at the points table.

Jos Buttler has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. He has scored a total of 272 runs in 5 matches. KL Rahul is in second position with 235 runs in 6 matches. Hardik Pandya occupies the third position with a total of 228 runs in 5 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal like his Rajasthan Royals teammate has maintained his lead in the purple cap rankings with 12 wickets in 5 matches to his name. Avesh Khan in second position has picked up 11 wickets in 6 matches. T. Natarajan jumps to third position with 11 wickets in 5 matches.

