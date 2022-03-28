Mumbai: Brilliant efforts by pacer Mohammad Shami and batter Rahul Tewatia helped Gujarat Titans outplay Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets in a clash of two debutants in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

Shami, bowling brilliantly and in the channel, claimed three wickets for 10 runs in his first spell that wrecked Lucknow Super Giants’ innings. Though they recovered from a precarious 29/4 riding on half-centuries from experienced batter Depak Hooda (55) and debutant Ayush Badoni (54), the 158/6 they managed in their allotted 20 overs was below-par for this surface and the Gujarat Titans batting. Shami eventually finished with 25/3 from his four overs.

Gujarat Titans too got off to a poor start losing their first two wickets for 15 runs but skipper Hardik Pandya, who chose to field first on winning the toss, struck a 28-ball 33, David Miller scored 30 and Rahul Tewatia blasted a 24-ball 40 to help them start their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket win.

IPL Points Table GT vs LSG

Delhi Capitals are at the top of the standings courtesy of a better net run-rate.

Faf du Plessis maintains his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 88 (57) against Punjab Kings is till now the highest of the ongoing season. Ishan Kishan is in the second position with 81 runs, which he scored against Delhi Capitals for a losing cause. Deepak Hooda occupies the third spot for his individual innings for 55 for Lucknow Super Giants.

Kuldeep Yadav has retained his position as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament so far. His figures of 3/18 against Mumbai Indians is the best so far. He is followed by CSK’s Dwayne Bravo-3/20 and Gujarat Titans’ Mohammed Shami scalped 3/25 against Lucknow Super Giants for a winning cause.