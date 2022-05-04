Navi Mumbai: Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their Indian Premier League match here on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans were restricted to 143 for eight by Punjab Kings after they opted to bat. Sai Sudharsan top-scored for the Titans with an unbeaten 65 off 50 balls. In reply, Punjab Kings completed the chase with 24 balls to spare with opener Shikhar Dhawan making 62 off 53 balls.

Kagiso Rabada is adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 4/33 as #PBKS win by 8 wickets.#TATAIPL #GTvPBKS pic.twitter.com/ft6b6gUEhw IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 3, 2022

Among PBKS bowlers, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada finished with excellent figures of 4/33 in four overs. Sandeep Sharma conceded only 17 runs in his four overs, while Rishi Dhawan bagged a wicket for 26 runs in his full quota of four overs at the D Y Patil Stadium.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 143/8 in 20 overs (Sai Sudharsan 64 not out; Kagiso Rabada 4/33, Rishi Dhawan 1/26, Sandeep Sharma 0/17). Punjab Kings: 145/2 in 16 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 62 not out, Liam Livingstone 30 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 40).

IPL Points Table After GT vs PBKS- Match 48

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 588 runs in 10 matches with an average of 65.33. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 369 runs in 10 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 10 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.