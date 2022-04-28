Mumbai: Sensational batting by Rahul Tewatia (40 not out off 21) and Rashid Khan (31 not out off 11) in the slog overs overcame pacer Umran Malik’s maiden fifer (5/25) as Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by five wickets in a thrilling IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium, here on Wednesday.

Invited to bat first, brilliant fifties by Abhishek Sharma (65 off 42), Aiden Markram (56 off 40) and a late blitz by Shashank Singh (25 not out off 6) powered Sunrisers Hyderabad to 195/6 in 20 overs.

Gujarat were in a spot of bother at 140/5 after 16 overs with Tewatia and Rasid in the middle. The duo went on to crack a slew of shots to break open the game. With 35 needed off 12 balls, the left-handed Tewatia used the left-arm angle to his advantage by smacking T Natarajan for a boundary and six – slog-sweep over cow corner.

Gujarat needed 22 runs in the last over of the innings and Tewatia began on the right note by clubbing Marco Jansen over deep midwicket for another six but could eke out only a single off the next ball. Rashid then showcased his pyrotechnics and managed to smash three sixes in the four balls to take their team over the victory line.

IPL Points table after GT vs SRH, Match 40

Gujarat Titans (GT) reclaim top spot at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 499 runs in 8 matches with an average of 71.29. KL Rahul jumps to 2nd position with 368 runs in 8 matches, courtesy of his second hundred. Hardik Pandya occupies third position with 305 runs in 7 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 8 matches. T Natarajan is in second position with 15 wickets in 8 matches. Umran Malik, after today five wicket haul takes third position with 15 scalps in 8 matches.