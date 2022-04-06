New Delhi: Premier pacer Pat Cummins shone with the bat like never before, equaling the record for the fastest fifty in the IPL, including amassing 35 in an over, as Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Mumbai Indians by five wickets here on Wednesday. Cummins blazed away to his fifty in just 14 balls, joining KL Rahul on the top of the leaderboard, while opener Venkatesh Iyer batted through the innings for his unbeaten 41-ball 50, as KKR completed a chase of 162 with as many as four overs to spare. It was unbelievable stuff from Cummins as KKR, needing 35 from 30 balls, got them all in just six deliveries with the Australian Test captain hitting six sixes and four boundaries in his 15-ball 56.

Daniel Sams bore the brunt of Cummins’ onslaught the most, conceding 35 runs in the 16th over, which sealed it for KKR. Together with Iyer, Cummins, who came in at number six, shared 61 runs in just 2.1 overs to overhaul MI’s total of 161 for four. MI, thus, slumped to their third defeat in as many matches.

IPL Points Table After KKR vs MI Match

Kolkata Knight Riders have dethroned Rajasthan Royals for the top spot in the standings.

Jos Buttler have maintained his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 205 runs in 3 matches. Ishan Kishan is in the second position with 149 runs. Faf du Plessis occupies the third spot with 122 runs in 3 matches so far.

Umesh Yadav swells lead in the purple cap rankings with 9 wickets in 4 matches to his name. He is followed by RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal with 7 wickets in 3 matches under his belt. Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan occupies the third spot with also 7 wickets in 3 matches but with a lesser bowling average than Chahal.