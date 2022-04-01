Mumbai: Umesh Yadav claimed 4/23 and Andre Russell blasted an unbeaten 70 to help Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Punjab Kings by six wickets with 33 deliveries to spare in their IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Friday.

Yadav set up the Knight Riders for victory with his four for 23 which was instrumental in Punjab Kings being dismissed for a paltry 137 on being asked to bat first. Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 31 off nine deliveries but once he got out, PBKS collapsed like nine pins.

Chasing 138, the Knight Riders were in deep trouble at 51/4 with Ajinkya Rahane (12), Venkatesh Iyer (3), skipper Shreyas Iyer (26) and Nitesh Rana (0) were back in the dugout. Russell came to their rescue, hitting sixes at will as he and Sam Billings guided them through to victory.

With this win, KKR get on the top of the points table with 4 points from 3 games with a net run-rate of 0.843. Umesh after his exceptional spell gets the purple cap with 8 wickets in 3 games, and Russell gets the orange cap with 95 runs in 3 matches.

Umesh Yadav, who last played a T20I match for India in February 2019, served notice of his abilities ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year as he came up with another brilliant bowling performance.

Having claimed a wicket in his first over in the matches against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Yadav continued his success by sending back Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal on the last ball of his first over. This was his 50th wicket in the powerplay in the IPL.

Inputs from IANS