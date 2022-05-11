Pune: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 4/24 after opener Shubman Gill had struck a fighting unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Titans thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in Match 57 of IPL 2022 and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs here on Tuesday.

Rashid Khan and the Gujarat bowlers got into the act after Gill (63 not out) struck a fighting half-century to help Gujarat Titans reach 144/4 in 20 overs, a score that turned out to be enough on a pitch on which the ball was gripping and coming off slow.

With Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) complimenting Rashid Khan’s efforts and Mohammed Shami bowling a superb opening spell, Lucknow Super Giants were bundled out for 82 in 13.5 overs to slump to their worst defeat of IPL 2022 in terms of runs.

Rashid claimed his first four-fer of IPL 2022 as he sent back Deepak Hooda (27), Krunal Pandya (5), Ayush Badoni (8) and Jason Holder (1) to spearhead a brilliant bowling effort by Gujarat bowlers, who bowled good line and length and struck at regular intervals.

IPL Points Table after LSG vs GT, Match 57

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 618 runs in 11 matches with an average of 61.80. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 11 matches. Faf du Plessis occupies third position with 389 runs in 12 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (22 in 11 matches). Wanindu Hasaranga is in second position with 21 wickets in 12 matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 10 matches.