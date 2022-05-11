<strong>Pune</strong>: Leg-spinner Rashid Khan claimed 4/24 after opener Shubman Gill had struck a fighting unbeaten half-century as Gujarat Titans thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by 62 runs in Match 57 of IPL 2022 and became the first team to qualify for the playoffs here on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid Khan and the Gujarat bowlers got into the act after Gill (63 not out) struck a fighting half-century to help Gujarat Titans reach 144/4 in 20 overs, a score that turned out to be enough on a pitch on which the ball was gripping and coming off slow. <p></p> <p></p>With Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore (2/7) and Yash Dayal (2/24) complimenting Rashid Khan's efforts and Mohammed Shami bowling a superb opening spell, Lucknow Super Giants were bundled out for 82 in 13.5 overs to slump to their worst defeat of IPL 2022 in terms of runs. <p></p> <p></p>Rashid claimed his first four-fer of IPL 2022 as he sent back Deepak Hooda (27), Krunal Pandya (5), Ayush Badoni (8) and Jason Holder (1) to spearhead a brilliant bowling effort by Gujarat bowlers, who bowled good line and length and struck at regular intervals. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table after LSG vs GT, Match 57</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5385464" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/FSac1siXsAAI-D4-437x243.jpg" alt="" width="437" height="243" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> beat <strong>Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)</strong> to qualify for the IPL 2022 playoffs. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 618 runs in 11 matches with an average of 61.80. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 451 runs in 11 matches.<strong> Faf du Plessis </strong>occupies third position with 389 runs in 12 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (22 in 11 matches). <strong>Wanindu Hasaranga </strong>is in second position with 21 wickets in 12 matches. <strong>Kagiso Rabada</strong> occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 10 matches.