<strong>Pune, May 7:</strong> Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday. <p></p> <p></p>LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi's 19th over to end up on 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Saturday. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Avesh Khan is adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 3/19 as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG</a> win by 75 runs against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/fPp8WrRWHZ">pic.twitter.com/fPp8WrRWHZ</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1522997627888934912?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 7, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Quinton de Kock was top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls. <p></p> <p></p>However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total. <p></p> <p></p>In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 4.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking hree wickets apiece. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: LSG 176 for 7 (Quinton de Kock 50 off 29 balls, Deepak Hooda 41 off 27 balls, Andre Russell 2/22), KKR 101 in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 45, Avesh Khan 3/19, Jason Holder 3/31). <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After LSG vs KKR- Match 53</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5379967" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Web-capture_8-5-2022_05422_www.google.com_-378x246.jpeg" alt="" width="378" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)</strong> claim top position at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 618 runs in 11 matches with an average of 61.80. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 451 runs in 11 matches. <strong>Shikhar Dhawan </strong>occupies third position with 381 runs in 11 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (22 in 11 matches). <b>Kuldeep Yadav </b>is in second position with 18 wickets in 1o matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 10 matches.