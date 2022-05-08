Pune, May 7: Lucknow Super Giants thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by 75 runs to almost clinch an IPL play-off berth on Saturday.

LSG took 30 runs off Shivam Mavi’s 19th over to end up on 176 for 7 against Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match on Saturday.

Avesh Khan is adjudged Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 3/19 as #LSG win by 75 runs against #KKR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/fPp8WrRWHZ IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 7, 2022

Quinton de Kock was top-scorer with 50 off 29 balls while Deepak Hooda scored 41 off 27 balls.

However Marcus Stonis (28 off 14 balls) and Jason Holder (13 off 6 balls) hit five sixes off the penultimate over to take the team to a decent total.

In reply, KKR were bundled out for 101 in 4.3 overs with Avesh Khan and Jason Holder taking hree wickets apiece.

Brief Scores: LSG 176 for 7 (Quinton de Kock 50 off 29 balls, Deepak Hooda 41 off 27 balls, Andre Russell 2/22), KKR 101 in 14.3 overs (Andre Russell 45, Avesh Khan 3/19, Jason Holder 3/31).

IPL Points Table After LSG vs KKR- Match 53

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) claim top position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 618 runs in 11 matches with an average of 61.80. KL Rahul in 2nd position has 451 runs in 11 matches. Shikhar Dhawan occupies third position with 381 runs in 11 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (22 in 11 matches). Kuldeep Yadav is in second position with 18 wickets in 1o matches. Kagiso Rabada occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 10 matches.