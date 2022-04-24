Mumbai: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians were knocked out of Indian Premier League after losing their eighth successive match by 36 runs to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Skipper KL Rahul smashed his second hundred as he guided Lucknow Super Giants to 168 for 6 and then restricted MI to 132 for 8 in 20 overs.

Rahul’s 103 not out off 62 balls was laced with 12 fours and four sixes. The second highest scorer was Manish Pandey with 22 as other batters failed to make significant contribution.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah was the best bowler with 1 for 31 in 4 overs while Kieron Pollard had best figures with 2 for 8 in two overs. When MI batted, all the Lucknow bowlers chipped in with wickets but special performance came from Dushmantha Chameera who conceded only 14 runs in 4 overs.

Brief Scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 168/6 (KL Rahul 103 not out off 62 balls, Kieron Pollard 2/8, Jasprit Bumrah 1/31), Mumbai Indians: 132 for 8 (Rohit Sharma 39, Krunal Pandya 3/19, Dushmantha Chameera 0/14).

IPL Points Table After LSG vs MI- Match 37

Gujarat Titans (GT) maintain their position at the top of the points table.

Jos Buttler swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 491 runs in 7 matches with an average of 81.83. KL Rahul jumps to 2nd position with 368 runs in 8 matches, courtesy of his second hundred. Hardik Pandya drops to third position with 295 runs in 6 matches.

Rajasthan Royals’ Yuzvendra Chahal is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 7 matches. T Natarajan jumps to second position with 15 wickets in 7 matches. Kuldeep Yadav drops to third position with 13 wickets in 7 matches.