<strong>Mumbai:</strong> A superb, fighting half-century by seasoned Ambati Rayudu went in vain as a clinical bowling performance saw Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by 11 runs in Match 38 of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a target of 188 set by Punjab Kings largely boosted by a brilliant 88 not out by Shikhar Dhawan, Chennai were in trouble soon. Rayudu came in to bat with Chennai struggling at 40/3 and took them to safety with a blazing 78 off 39 balls, hitting seven fours and 6 sixes to raise hopes for a CSK victory. He raised 64 runs off 32 deliveries for the fifth wicket partnership. <p></p> <p></p>But in the end, Jadeja (21 off 16 balls) could not guide his team to victory as from needing 47 off 24 balls, they reached a stage where they needed 27 off the last six deliveries with Jadeja and M.S Dhoni at the crease. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni struck Rishi Dhawan for a six off the first ball but was out off the third legal delivery and Jadeja could manage only a six and a single off the final two deliveries as CSK slumped to their sixth defeat in eight matches -- ending with 176/6 in 20 overs. <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table after PBKS vs CSK </strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5358166" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/WhatsApp-Image-2022-04-26-at-1.38.43-AM-1-412x246.jpeg" alt="" width="412" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT) </strong>maintain their position at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> swells lead as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 491 runs in 7 matches with an average of 81.83. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> jumps to 2nd position with 368 runs in 8 matches, courtesy of his second hundred. <strong>Shikhar Dhawan, after today's innings</strong> jumps to third position with 302 runs in 8 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets- 18 in 7 matches. <strong>T Natarajan</strong> jumps to second position with 15 wickets in 7 matches. <strong>Dwayne Bravo </strong>jumps to third position with 14 wickets in 8 matches. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><strong>Inputs from IANS</strong>