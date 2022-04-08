Mumbai: Gujarat Titans batter Rahul Tewatia struck two sixes on the last two deliveries of the match off Odean Smith to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against Punjab Kings in a thrilling encounter of the IPL 2022 here on Friday. With 12 needed off the last two balls, Tewatia blasted two sixes at the Brabourne Stadium here to seal a six-wicket win for the Titans.

From 21 of nine deliveries to 18 off the last five, Tewatia and David Miller brought it to 13 off three balls when Miller scrambled for a single, leaving Tewatia the unenviable task of hitting two sixes off the last two deliveries of the match and win it for Gujarat Titans, who successfully chased a target of 190.

The 28-year-old seasoned campaigner who has played for Kings XI Punjab, the previous avatar of Punjab Kings, and Delhi Capitals in the IPL, obliged brilliantly, carting Smith just over the deep mid-wicket, with the fielder nearly catching him before falling over the rope, and then slog sweeping the final delivery over the long-on boundary to seal a memorable victory for Gujarat Titans.

KKR have maintained their top spot at the IPL 2022 Points Table

Jos Buttler have maintained his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 205 runs in 3 matches. Quinton de Kock’s is in the second position after his match-winning knock of 80 off 52 deliveries. de Kock has scored a total of 149 runs in 4 matches. Ishan Kishan drops to third position with also 149 runs to his name in 3 matches.

Umesh Yadav maintains lead in the purple cap rankings with 9 wickets in 4 matches to his name. He is followed by RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal with 7 wickets in 3 matches under his belt. Lucknow Super Giants’ Avesh Khan occupies the third spot with 7 wickets in 4 matches.