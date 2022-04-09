New Delhi: Mumbai Indians’ season of woes just got a tad worse after the five-time champions followed another high-profile team Chennai Super Kings to lose their fourth match on the bounce as Royal Challengers Bangalore cantered to an easy seven-wicket win in an IPL match on Saturday.

It was Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 68 that gave Mumbai Indians a respectable total of 151 for 6 but that was never going to be enough as young Anuj Rawat (66 off 47 balls) struck his maiden IPL fifty, anchoring the team to the target in just 18.3 overs. He had two fifty plus partnerships — 50 for opening stand with skipper Faf du Plessis (16) and 80 with former skipper and his West Delhi Cricket Academy senior Virat Kohli (48 off 36 balls) for the second wicket to seal the issue.

IPL Points Table After RCB vs MI- Match 18

Kolkata Knight Riders maintain their the top spot in the standings.

Jos Buttler have maintained his position as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 205 runs in 3 matches. Shubman Gill is in second position with a total of 175 runs in 4 matches. Liam Livingstone occupies the third position with 162 runs in 4 matches.

Umesh Yadav maintains lead in the purple cap rankings with 9 wickets in 4 matches to his name. Wanindu Hasaranga jumps to second position with 8 wickets in 4 matches. He is followed by RR’s Yuzvendra Chahal with 7 wickets in 3 matches under his belt.