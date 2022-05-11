<b>Navi Mumbai, May 11: </b>Mitchell Marsh scored 89 off 62 balls as Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets here on Wednesday to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. <p></p> <p></p>Marsh roared back to form with seven sixes and five fours after picking up two wickets as DC restricted RR to 160 for six. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">For his match winning knock of 89, Mitchell Marsh is adjudged Player of the Match as <a href="https://twitter.com/DelhiCapitals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DelhiCapitals</a> win by 8 wickets against <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RR</a>.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvDC?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvDC</a> <a href="https://t.co/VXFpo9TyE3">pic.twitter.com/VXFpo9TyE3</a></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1524450584312512512?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 11, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>The Australian all-rounder shared a match-winning 143-run stand with compatriot David Warner, who scored an unbeaten 52 off 41, as Delhi won with 11 balls to spare. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier Ravichandran Ashwin scored 50 off 38 balls, his first half-century in T20 cricket, while Devdutt Padikkal hit 48 after being invited to bat. <p></p> <p></p>Marsh (2/25), Anrich Nortje (2/39) and Chetan Sakariya (2/23) were the wicket-takers for the Capitals. <p></p> <p></p>For RR, Trent Boult(1/33) and Yuzvendra Chahal (1/43) grabbed a wicket apiece. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 160 for 6 in 20 overs (R Ashwin 50, Devdutt Padikkal 48 ; Mitchell Marsh 2/25 , Anrich Nortje 2/39, Chetan Sakariya 2/23). Delhi Capitals 161 for 2 in 18.1 overs (Mitchell Marsh 89, David Warner 52 not out; Trent Boult 1/33). <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After RR vs DC, Match 58</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5387494" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Web-capture_12-5-2022_01627_www.google.com_-371x246.jpeg" alt="" width="371" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> maintain top position. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 625 runs in 12 matches with an average of 56.82. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 459 runs in 12 matches.<strong> David Warner </strong>occupies third position with 427 runs in 10 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (23 in 12 matches). <strong>Wanindu Hasaranga </strong>is in second position with 21 wickets in 12 matches. <strong>Kuldeep Yadav</strong> occupies 3rd place with 18 wickets in 12 matches.