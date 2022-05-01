<strong>Navi Mumbai:</strong> Mumbai Indians finally opened their account in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League with a five-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals here on Saturday. Opting to field, MI restricted RR to 158 for six, despite a fine 52-ball 67 by Jos Buttler at the top. <p></p> <p></p>The second highest scorer for RR was Ravichandran Ashwin (21 off 9 balls) who played a cameo to take RR past 150-run mark. In reply, MI chased down the target in 19.2 overs with Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 39 balls) emerging as the top scorer. <p></p> <p></p>Yadav in company of Tilak Varma (35) added 81 to keep MI in the hunt, before Tim David (20) finished the job. For MI, Riley Meredith (2/24) accounted for two wickets, while debutant spinner Kumar Kartikeya impressed with his one for 19 in his four overs and Daniel Sams (1/32) snapped one. Hrithik Shokeen too took two but he went for too many runs, while pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (0/27) too was on the mark. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals: 158 for 6 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 67 off 52 balls, Riley Meredith 2/24), Mumbai Indians: 161 for 5 in 19.2 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51; R Ashwin 1/21) <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After RR vs MI- Match 44</strong> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5367901" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/IPL-2--336x246.png" alt="" width="336" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT) extend lead </strong>at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 566 runs in 9 matches with an average of 70.75. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 374 runs in 9 matches. <strong>Hardik Pandya </strong>occupies third position with 308 runs in 8 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 9 matches). <strong>Kuldeep Yadav </strong>is in second position with 17 wickets in 8 matches.<strong> Umran Malik</strong> occupies 3rd place with 15 wickets in 8 matches.