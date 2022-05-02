<strong>Pune:</strong> Chennai Super Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 13 runs in an Indian Premier League match here on Sunday. Ruturaj Gaikwad returned to form with a sublime 99, while Devon Conway smashed a quickfire 85 to guide CSK to an imposing 202 for two after being sent into bat. <p></p> <p></p>Gaikwad (99 off 57 balls), struggling for runs throughout the season, finally came to light with a sparkling innings but fell one short of the three figure mark. He was ably supported by Conway, who made an unbeaten 85 off 55 balls. <p></p> <p></p>The duo shared 182 runs in 17.5 overs for the opening stand as SRH skipper Kane Williamson's decision to bowl first after winning the toss backfired. T Natarajan (2/42) picked up both the CSK wickets. CSK ably defended the target, restricting SRH to 189 for six. Nicholas Pooran top-scored for SRH with an unbeaten 64 off 33 balls, while skipper Kane Williamson made 47 and Abhishek Sharma scored 39. Mukesh Choudhary picked up four for 46 for CSK. <p></p> <p></p>Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings: 202 for 2 in 20 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 99, Devon Conway 85 not out; T Natarajan 2/42). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 189 for 6 in 20 overs (Nicholas Pooran 64 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 4/46). <p></p> <p></p><strong>IPL Points Table After SRH vs CSK, Match-46</strong> <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5369116" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Pai--350x246.png" alt="" width="350" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Gujarat Titans (GT)</strong> maintain position at the top of the points table. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Jos Buttler</strong> remain as the holder of the orange cap. The Englishman has so far scored a total of 566 runs in 9 matches with an average of 70.75. <strong>KL Rahul</strong> in 2nd position has 451 runs in 10 matches. <strong>Abhishek Sharma </strong>occupies third position with 324 runs in 9 matches. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals' <strong>Yuzvendra</strong><b> Chahal </b>is leading the purple cap list for most wickets (19 in 9 matches). <strong>Kuldeep Yadav </strong>is in second position with 17 wickets in 9 matches.<strong> T Natarajan</strong> occupies 3rd place with 17 wickets in 9 matches.