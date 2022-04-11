New Delhi: Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Gujarat Titans by eight wickets in their IPL game here on Monday. The Sunrisers chased down the target of 163 with five balls to spare with captain Kane Williamson top-scoring with a 57 while Nicholas Pooran remained not out on 34.

Young Abhishek Sharma made 42 at the top of the order before retiring hurt. For the Titans, Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan took a wicket each. Earlier, captain Pandya top-scored for the Titans with a 42-ball 50 not out while Abhinav Manohar chipped in with 35. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan took two wickets apiece while Marco Jansen and Umran Malik got one each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Titans: 162 for 7 in 20 overs (Hardik Pandya 50 not out, Abhinav Manohar 35; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/37, T Natarajan 2/34). Sunrisers Hyderabad: 168 for 2 in 19.1 overs (Kane Williamson 57, Abhishek Sharma 42, Nicholas Pooran 34 not out; Hardik Pandya 1/27).

IPL Points Table After SRH vs GT- Match 21

Rajasthan Royals have maintained their lead at the top of the standings.

Jos Buttler has maintained his lead as the holder of the orange cap. His score of 100 (68) against Mumbai Indians is till now the highest of the ongoing season and the only century-knock so far. He has scored a total of 218 runs in 4 matches. Quinton de Kock is in second position with 188 runs in 5 matches. Shubman Gill occupies the third position with a total of 187 runs in 4 matches.

Yuzvendra Chahal like his Rajasthan Royals teammate has maintained his lead in the purple cap rankings with 11 wickets in 4 matches to his name. Umesh Yadav in second position has picked up 10 wickets in 5 matches. Kuldeep Yadav jumps to third position with 10 wickets in 4 matches.