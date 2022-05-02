Pune: Call it luck or sheer skill, MS Dhoni is easily the most successful captain to have led India and among the best skippers in the history of the IPL. On Sunday, Dhoni was back to leading CSK. And he did what was expected of him, led CSK to a win over SRH and in the process kept their hopes of making the playoffs alive.

Commentators and plaudits over the years have tried to read the mind of Dhoni, but that has not been possible because the CSK captain keeps coming up with surprises.

Ex-India cricketer Pragyan Ojha, who has shared the dressing-room on many occasions with Dhoni, revealed a well-kept secret of the CSK captain. Ojha revealed that Dhoni does not ever reveal plans beforehand to the players like many other captains do.

“MS Dhoni’s team meetings are quite short, he does most of the work on the ground. He does not tell beforehand what to do to the players. He just tells the coaching staff to ensure that the players are ready, he keeps a tab on everything that is going on in the team,” Ojha said on Cricbuzz LIVE.