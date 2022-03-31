New Delhi: Virat Kohli is not only a consistent performer of the game but also one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The former RCB skipper is a perfect example of an icon when it comes to fitness and has dedicated to his physical game ever since he made his huge transformation in his starting years. PBKS batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was dropped from the Sri Lankan squad due to fitness issues, looks up to the former Indian skipper when it comes to keeping his body in shape and calls him the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket.

“Outside of the team Virat Kohli is always someone I could speak to and get some advice on fitness. He’s at another different level when it comes to fitness. “To me, he is the Cristiano Ronaldo of cricket for sure. The work he puts in you can obviously see the results. You can compare him to anyone when it comes fitness or even skills wise. He plays so hard and you can learn a lot by talking to him,” he said to PTI.

I’m actually working hard on my fitness. Whenever I get a free day I hit the gym early in the morning. That there are some fitness requirements to represent the country and with fitness, my international career would be longer. “I’m hoping to play for the next three to four years at least and do the best for the country because after my resignation I had to withdraw it back because I had a couple of conversations with the technical committee and the Sports Minister as well. They wanted me to reconsider my retirement and I decided to withdraw it,” he told.