Gujarat Titans (GT) couldn’t have scripted it any better if they had written the story of IPL 2022 themselves.

Beginning as the outsiders, just let into the fold, the Titans made it to the final of the tournament with minimum fuss as they sent Rajasthan Royals’ respectable challenge packing in a manner befitting great things not just for the team, but also for its various members. One such is David Miller, the ever-enigmatic South African who is always on the fringes on doing something extraordinary, but more often than not, that extraordinary doesn’t come along. No such issues, however on Wednesday as Miller played one of the hands of the season to drive GT into the final at their first attempt.

These days, even a score of 200-plus is not safe anywhere, least of all in the IPL where bowlers have been destroyed in the 20th over so many times, especially in IPL 2022, that defending anything less seems like a punishment.

Nevertheless, the 16 runs that GT needed off the last over of Qualifier 1 still had to be got, and Miller did what he often promises just get it done, in ruthless style.

Actually, ‘over’ was an exaggeration. Miller needed just three balls.

Three deliveries from Prasidh Krishna were carted to long-on once, and over deep mid-wicket twice consecutively to settle the issue even as RR were hoping for a fight.

That is David Miller. He is the kind of batter who should invoke awe and fear, and invariably, he is like a time bomb, ready to blow away everything around him.

Ironically though, this doesn’t happen all the time.

Of all the imports that have played the IPL over the years, Miller was always considered as one of the most murderous. But somehow, he has often fallen short of when needed the most.

But IPL 2022 is a different kettle of fish for Miller. A total of 449 runs off 15 matches, at an average of 64.14 with two half-centuries and a best of 94 not out have come at a strike rate of 141.19, going past his previous best of 330 runs in IPL 2013. This has been David Miller’s best season ever in the IPL, and what an opportune moment for the man to rediscover himself.

Two batters who have made themselves invaluable to the GT scheme of things would be Wriddhiman Saha at the top of the inning and Miller, coming in lower down.

Saha failed on Wednesday, but Miller’s 68 not out of 38 deliveries, with five sixes and three boundaries, at a strike rate of 178.95 was absolutely the icing on the cake after some contributions from Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade and skipper Hardik Pandya.

While they all looked solid in their roles, Miller made it look ridiculously easy. Pandya and the Gujarat Titans owners would be hoping that he shows this ease, just one more time this season, on Sunday, May 29. The final day.