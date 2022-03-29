Pune, March 29: A dominant display from Sanju Samson and Yuzvendra Chahal gave Rajasthan Royals a 61-run victory in their opening match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Sanju Samson has been adjudged as Man of the Match for his individual innings of 55 off 27 balls.

Riding on brilliant attacking knocks by skipper Sanju Samson (55 off 27), Devdutt Padikkal (41 off 29) and a late cameo by Shimron Hetmyer (32 off 13), Rajasthan Royals posted 210/6 in 20 overs. Apart from the trio of Samson, Padikkal and Hetmyer, Jos Buttler (35 off 28) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (20 off 16) also made valuable contributions with the bat.

The @rajasthanroyals start their #TATAIPL campaign on a winning note. Three wickets for @yuzi_chahal and two wickets apiece for Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna as #RR win by 61 runs. Scorecard – https://t.co/WOQ4HjEIEr #SRHvRR #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/5baoMqXxip IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2022

Umran Malik (2/39) and T Natarajan (2/43) were the top wicket-takers for Hyderabad. In reply, top-order batters — Kane Williamson (2), Abhishek Sharma (9), Rahul Tripathi (0), Nicholas Pooran (0) couldn’t do much for Hyderabad. Lower down the order, Aiden Markram (57 off 41), Romario Shepherd (24 off 18) and Washington Sundar (40 off 14) tried hard but it wasn’t enough as Hyderabad were restricted to 149-7 in 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal (3/22), Prasidh Krishna (2/16) and Trent Boult (2/23) were the wicket-takers for Rajasthan.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 149/7 in 20 overs(Aiden Markram 57, Washington Sundar 40; Yuzvendra Chahal 3/22) by 61 runs.

(With Inputs From IPL)