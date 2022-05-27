<strong>Ahmedabad: </strong>Jos Buttler equalled Virat Kohli's record of most centuries in a single Indian Premier League season as his unbeaten 106 off 60 deliveries guides Rajasthan Royals to their first IPL Final in 14 years on Friday at the Narendra Modi Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>Buttler now has a total of 4 centuries in the ongoing season and consolidates his position as the holder of the Orange Cap of the ongoing season. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">&#x1f6a8; BRILLIANT BUTTLER &#x1f6a8;</p> <p></p>Fourth &#x1f4af; of the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TATAIPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TATAIPL</a> 2022 for Jos Buttler! &#x1f64c; &#x1f64c; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvRCB</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rajasthanroyals</a> <p></p> <p></p>Scorecard &#x25b6;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/orwLrIaXo3">https://t.co/orwLrIaXo3</a> <a href="https://t.co/Z61RJZGrkN">pic.twitter.com/Z61RJZGrkN</a> <p></p> <p></p> IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/IPL/status/1530242446696689664?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">You never run out of runs, but we're running out of words. &#x1f497;&#x1f4af;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoyalsFamily?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoyalsFamily</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HallaBol?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HallaBol</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RRvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RRvRCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/2Xe3JUtwMr">pic.twitter.com/2Xe3JUtwMr</a></p> <p></p> Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) <a href="https://twitter.com/rajasthanroyals/status/1530245256679145474?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">May 27, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>The Englishman has amassed a total of 824 runs in 16 matches at an average of 58.86 so far. <p></p> <p></p>Batting first Royal Challengers Bangalore put up 157 runs on the board thanks to Rajat Patidar's 42 ball 58. <p></p> <p></p>In reply Rajasthan chased down the target with 11 balls to spare. <p></p> <p></p>Virat Kohli has the record for most runs in a single IPL season with 973 runs in 16 matches. Buttler has to score another hundred of a big margin if he has any chance of getting past the record. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Hundreds in IPL Play Offs</strong> <p></p>122 V Sehwag PBKS v CSK 2014 (Q2) <p></p>117*S Watson CSK v SRH 2018 (Final) <p></p>115*W Saha PBKS v KKR 2014 (Final) <p></p>113 M Vijay CSK v DC 2012 (Q2) <p></p>112*R Patidar RCB vs LSG 2022 (Eliminator) <p></p>106*J Buttler RR vs RCB 2022 (Q2) <p></p> <p></p>This was Buttler's 5 hundred in the cash-rich league and only West Indian superstar Chris Gayle has more hundreds than any other player in the history of the tournament. The Jamaican has 6 centuries to his name.