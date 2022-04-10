New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals take on Lucknow Super Giants in the 20th match of the Indian Premier League at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. As Rajasthan and Lucknow battle out for the top two spots, RR’s premium spinners- Ravichandran Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal are on cusp of a massive IPL record.

It will be a milestone achievement for both Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichndran Ashwin as both of them are four wickets short of completing 150 wickets in the cash-rich league.

Ashwin since the second season of the IPL has appeared in a total of 170 matches, representing 5 franchises. For Chennai Super Kings he has picked up 90 wickets, 10 for Rising Pune Super Giants, 28 for Punjab Kings and 20 for his last franchise Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand Yuzvendra Chahal, made his IPL debut for Mumbai Indians in 2013 and has scalped 139 wickets for Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2014 to 2021. He has so far featured in 117 games. The India international has so far picked up 7 wickets in 3 matches in the ongoing season. For India Chahal occupies the 4th spot with 250 scalps in most wickets by an Indian bowler in T20s, whereas Ravi Ashwin is in second position with 264 wickets.

Rajasthan Royals are currently in 5th position with 2 wins in 3 matches and on the other hand Lucknow Super Giants are in 4th position with 3 wins in 4 matches. Both Ashwin and Chahal will be banking on their good form when they face Quinton de Kock as both have dismissed the South African 4 and 5 times respectively in the Indian Premier League. de Kock on the flipside will be hoping to carry his good form.