<strong>Ahmedabad:</strong> Rajat Patidar once again carried forward his good form in the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League on Friday against Rajasthan Royals as the Madhya Pradesh man scored 54 off 42 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore set up a target of 158 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. <p></p> <p></p>After a blistering knock of 112 of 54 deliveries, Patidar scored yet another 50+ score and joins elite list with former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina as the second Indian player to score 50 plus knocks in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 of the cash-rich league. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from Patidar's half-century, no other RCB batter managed to get a hold of the game as the 28-year old batter finished as the top-scorer of the team for the second consecutive time. <p></p> <p></p>Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy were the pick of the bowlers as the duo picked up 3 wickets each. <p></p> <p></p>'I actually think the wicket has extra bounce, it is seaming a lot as well and because of the extra bounce the variations worked well on the wicket. The plan was to stay a lot more focused, I know I am better than what I bowled in the previous match. So, it is just about going to the nets and working out on what I had to, on my run-up as well. I was kind of over-striding a bit in the last match, so I decided to work on it in the nets and that worked for me today. I love the challenge (of death bowling) and that will make me better as a player going forward. The wicket has extra bounce and I guess the guys have to watch the ball a bit longer and play their shots accordingly. I think it is a good target for us and we can make it easily. I have a good feeling about this', Obey McCoy said at the break. <p></p> <p></p>Rajasthan Royals last reached the Final back in the inaugural season in 2008, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will looking to enter the final for the first time in 6 years. <p></p> <p></p>Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/8 in 20 Overs (Rajat Patidar 58, Faf du Plessis 25; Prasidh Krishna 3/22)