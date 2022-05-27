Ahmedabad: Rajat Patidar once again carried forward his good form in the Qualifier 2 match of the Indian Premier League on Friday against Rajasthan Royals as the Madhya Pradesh man scored 54 off 42 balls as Royal Challengers Bangalore set up a target of 158 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

After a blistering knock of 112 of 54 deliveries, Patidar scored yet another 50+ score and joins elite list with former Chennai Super Kings batter Suresh Raina as the second Indian player to score 50 plus knocks in the Eliminator and Qualifier 2 of the cash-rich league.

Apart from Patidar’s half-century, no other RCB batter managed to get a hold of the game as the 28-year old batter finished as the top-scorer of the team for the second consecutive time.

Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy were the pick of the bowlers as the duo picked up 3 wickets each.

‘I actually think the wicket has extra bounce, it is seaming a lot as well and because of the extra bounce the variations worked well on the wicket. The plan was to stay a lot more focused, I know I am better than what I bowled in the previous match. So, it is just about going to the nets and working out on what I had to, on my run-up as well. I was kind of over-striding a bit in the last match, so I decided to work on it in the nets and that worked for me today. I love the challenge (of death bowling) and that will make me better as a player going forward. The wicket has extra bounce and I guess the guys have to watch the ball a bit longer and play their shots accordingly. I think it is a good target for us and we can make it easily. I have a good feeling about this’, Obey McCoy said at the break.

Rajasthan Royals last reached the Final back in the inaugural season in 2008, whereas Royal Challengers Bangalore will looking to enter the final for the first time in 6 years.

Brief scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore 157/8 in 20 Overs (Rajat Patidar 58, Faf du Plessis 25; Prasidh Krishna 3/22)