Mumbai: IPL is special because there is cricket, money and Bollywood. It is a common sighting to see a Bollywood actor rooting for his or her favourite team from the stands. On Friday, there was actor Ranveer Singh in the stands at the Brabourne stadium to witness Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans.

It is no secret that Ranveer is an admirer of the Mumbai Indians side and hence it was no surprise to see him celebrate the last-over win. Ranveer broke into wild celebrations after Daniel Sams ensured he defended nine runs off the last over successfully.

Ranveer has certainly won hearts with his gesture at the Brabourne. Fans are already loving it on social space. Here is the video of how he celebrated the win: