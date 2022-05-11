Pune: Rashid Khan wreaked havoc with the ball on Tuesday against Lucknow Super Giants at Pune to help Gujarat Titans become the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Rashid picked up four wickets for 24 runs in 3.5 overs to peg back the Super Giants. Claiming that he had planned it, Rashid reckoned the wicket of Jason Holder was crucial.

“I think Holder’s wicket was crucial at that time and I had planned it, to bowl the leggie from middle stump,” Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

Thanking the pacers for setting the tone in the powerplays, Rashid admitted that the wicket was assisting turn.

“The wicket was helping today with bounce and turn, but overall it was about bowling in the right areas. They (the pacers) have given us a platform where we can come and put the pressure. In a chase like 140-145 you need to have a good powerplay and the seamers gave us that,” he added.