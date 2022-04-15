Mumbai: Gujarat Titans are on a roll and it is their captain Hardik Pandya who is leading from the front. Hardik’s blazing 87* off 52 balls helped Titans beat the Royals at the DY Patil stadium to go top of the table with four wins in five games. Ace spinner of the Titans Rashid Khan hailed Hardik for keeping the environment in the dressing room healthy.

“The way he (Hardik) has led the team, the way he has kept the way he has kept the team environment, inside and outside the field has been amazing,” Rashid said during a virtual press conference after the match.