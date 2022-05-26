Ahmedabad: Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. A place in the final is at the stake for both the teams which will turn the match into an intense affair. Former international captains Ravi Shastri and Graeme Smith also believe that the match will be a royal affair between both the teams.

In IPL 2022, both Bangalore and Rajasthan have showcased great skills and class to bring themselves into a position where they can end their title drought. While Bangalore are yet to win an IPL trophy, Rajasthan have been searching for the elusive title since winning the inaugural IPL season in 2008.

“It’s been 14 years for RCB (as they’ve never owned that elusive silverware) and 13 years since Rajasthan won their last title in the inaugural season. So between the two of them, it’s been 27 years (laughs). They both want it badly and it will be a battle of Royals. Let’s wait for that one. It’s going to be a great contest as both the teams would want to win it badly,” stated Ravi Shastri on the Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Former South Africa skipper Graeme Smith also believes Qualifier 2 will be a cracker of a contest. Graeme Smith, who was a part of the Rajasthan Royals side in winning the 2008 IPL, reckons the pressure will be on Sanju Samson & Co. as they are heading into the game on the back of a seven-wicket defeat in Qualifier 1 to Gujarat while Bangalore come into the match after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 14 runs in the Eliminator.

Graeme Smith remarked, “I think the challenge will be on Rajasthan Royals after their disappointing loss against Gujarat Titans (in Qualifier 1). They must be hurt. Can they pick themselves up? RCB on the other hand are on a high. They’ll be keen to turn it around and put back a high skill level in the game. So, I agree with Ravi that we are going to have a cracker of a game on Friday night.”

The winner of the Qualifier 2 will play Gujarat Titans in the final of IPL 2022. The Titans are playing in their first IPL and will look to create history.

(with inputs from IANS)