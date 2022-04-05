Mumbai: The T20 World Cup last year was a tournament to forget from an Indian perspective. The then Virat Kohli-led side could not make it through to the knockouts as they had an early exit. Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri reckons India missed a trick by not including T20 specialist T Natarajan in the side. Hailing Natarajan after his good show against Lucknow in the IPL match on Monday where he picked up two wickets conceding 27 runs, Shastri said he could have come in handy in the death overs as he has great control over his yorkers.

“Very happy for him. We missed him in the World Cup. He would’ve been a certainty had he been fit. He got injured against England when we were playing the ODI series and we really missed him (in the World Cup). He’s that specialist death bowler, bowls those yorkers very skilfully. He’s got great control. He is skiddy. A bit quicker than you think and hits the bat,” Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo.