Mumbai: After getting their campaign off to a good start, Kolkata Knight Riders failed to keep up the heat as they lost five matches on the trot in the mid-stage of the tournament. And now, they are on cusp of being knocked out of the play-off race. Ex-India coach Ravi Shastri has now slammed KKR for relying too heavily on Andre Russell to deliver. Reckoning Russell is not a superman, Shastri feels others have to contribute as well.

Shastri said on ESPNCricinfo: “He is very important although it seems difficult [they’ll make it to the qualifiers]. I believe Andre Russell has done what he had to this season. Other players should chip in as well. He isn’t Superman who’ll come through in every match. Others will have to do it. What Andre Russell had to deliver, he has already.”