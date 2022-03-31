New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga who won his first ‘Man of the Match’ award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday against Kolkata Night Riders (KKR), said that his celebration was inspired by Brazillian footballer and PSG star, Neymar Jr.

Hasaranga won the award for picking his career-best bowling figures of 4-0-20-4. The match took place at the DY Patil Stadium. The Sri Lankan spinner said, “My favourite footballer is Neymar and that is his celebration which I do.”

“Crucial situation, I got only four and got out. I am really happy. When I go play, I don’t take any pressure. That’s why I feel I got success,” Hasaranga told Star Sports, according to media reports, during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Shreyas Iyer All Praises For Hasaranga

Meanwhile, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer lavished praise on Hasaranga’s spell of 4/20. “He (Wanindu Hasaranga) bowled really well, he got off to a good start after getting my wicket. I was able to read him pretty well at the start. We had decided that we’ll play him as an off-spinner but unfortunately he bowled really good lines and lengths. He’s also very experienced and he was getting some help on this wicket. Congratulations to him.”

In a see-saw, a low-scoring thriller in IPL 2022, where bowlers called the shots, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by three wickets.

After bowling out Kolkata for just 128, Bangalore lost their first three batters in power-play. But critical knocks from Sherfane Rutherford (28), David Willey (18), Shahbaz Ahmed (27), Dinesh Karthik (14 not out) and Harshal Patel (10 not out) took RCB home with four balls remaining.

(With agency inputs)