<strong>New Delhi: </strong>Admin of Lucknow Super Giants twitter handle faced huge backlash, following a tweet before the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match at DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. <p></p> <p></p>Right before the match, admin of LSG posted the playing XI of the KL Rahul-led side with the caption, 'RCB beta, tumse na ho payega!'. <p></p> <p></p><img class="alignnone size-medium wp-image-5348222" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/pjimage-2022-04-20T141429.843-369x246.jpg" alt="" width="369" height="246" /> <p></p> <p></p>Fans were livid with the the unprofessional behavior of the admin and have demanded an apology of the unethical act. Later on Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious by 18 runs which forced the LSG admin to delete the tweet. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">I believe you regret this tweet <a href="https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LucknowIPL</a>, <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RCBTweets</a> is a royal franchise. <a href="https://twitter.com/rcbfanarmy?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcbfanarmy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/rcbfansofficial?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rcbfansofficial</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%E0%B2%A8%E0%B2%AE%E0%B3%8D%E0%B2%AERCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># RCB</a> &#x1f49b;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x2764;&#xfe0f;&#x200d;&#x1f525; <a href="https://t.co/oVir3QdSNK">https://t.co/oVir3QdSNK</a></p> <p></p> Anand s.b (@anandsb293) <a href="https://twitter.com/anandsb293/status/1516490743719768070?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Friendly banters are always welcome in cricket. But trolling is not done. A new team calling a team which's been part of IPL since 2008, Beta, is not banter. Kindly make amends, <a href="https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LucknowIPL</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DoddaMathu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DoddaMathu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSG?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSG</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CricketTwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CricketTwitter</a> <a href="https://t.co/Cw8LUZtAy0">https://t.co/Cw8LUZtAy0</a></p> <p></p> | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) <a href="https://twitter.com/doddaganesha/status/1516493850961125376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Knock!!knock!! <p></p>Buddy apke papa aye hain!!!&#x1f608;&#x2764;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://t.co/vfRry2GfHI">https://t.co/vfRry2GfHI</a> <a href="https://t.co/MTqHw5MRWR">pic.twitter.com/MTqHw5MRWR</a></p> <p></p> Kheman Singla (@KhemanSingla) <a href="https://twitter.com/KhemanSingla/status/1516608239034544128?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 20, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What kind of unprofessional behaviour is this &#x1f922;&#x1f92e; <a href="https://t.co/FNYT9buShx">https://t.co/FNYT9buShx</a></p> <p></p> Pallavi paul (@PallaviPaul20) <a href="https://twitter.com/PallaviPaul20/status/1516486556759994368?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">See You Next Time <a href="https://twitter.com/LucknowIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@LucknowIPL</a><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/rcb?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#rcb</a> <a href="https://t.co/phjYx986eh">https://t.co/phjYx986eh</a> <a href="https://t.co/XvoP6wgWaj">pic.twitter.com/XvoP6wgWaj</a></p> <p></p> &#x1f408; (@Meoooww_Cat) <a href="https://twitter.com/Meoooww_Cat/status/1516484783949647874?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>After the match Royal Challengers Bangalore took a dig at Lucknow Super Giants by posting a GIF of a KGF dialogue. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="und">&#x1f60e;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PlayBold?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PlayBold</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WeAreChallengers?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WeAreChallengers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Mission2022?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Mission2022</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/%E0%B2%A8%E0%B2%AE%E0%B3%8D%E0%B2%AERCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw"># RCB</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/LSGvRCB?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#LSGvRCB</a> <a href="https://t.co/uKkRa0GWIp">https://t.co/uKkRa0GWIp</a> <a href="https://t.co/9jySu0HBdL">pic.twitter.com/9jySu0HBdL</a></p> <p></p> Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) <a href="https://twitter.com/RCBTweets/status/1516485800774762496?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">April 19, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Captain Faf du Plessis emerged as the Man of the Match for his blistering knock of 96 off 64 deliveries.