<strong>Pune:</strong> Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel has left the IPL bio-bubble following the death of a family member. PTI has learnt that Harshal exited the bubble after getting to know about the tragedy in the family right after the game against Mumbai Indians. <p></p> <p></p>Harshal has been the star performer for RCB over the past couple of seasons and took two wickets on Saturday night in the team's seven wicket win over MI. <p></p> <p></p>"Unfortunately, Harshal had to leave the bio-bubble due to a death in his family. It was his sister. He did not take the team bus back to Mumbai from Pune," said an IPL source. <p></p> <p></p>"He will be rejoining the bubble before the next game against CSK on April 12." The 31-year-old has played eight T20Is after making his debut last year. RCB face Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday.